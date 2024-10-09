Income tax reform: Go beyond simplifying India’s unwieldy code
Summary
- A revised tax law should not just simplify taxation, ease our burden and aim to reduce litigation by offering clarity, but also help transform tax administration to raise collections. Let’s start taxing farm income and making use of GST data to track evasion.
The government has initiated action on its budget promise to revamp India’s Income Tax code and invited suggestions from the public on four areas of reform: simplification of language, reducing litigation, easing the compliance burden and getting rid of obsolete provisions.