Increase in currency circulation – India's curious case

However, all being said the Indian banking sector is far from any crisis. The difference, or the spread, in the yield of SWAPS and the Indian government bonds with a similar maturity replicates the pattern witnessed during the financial crisis of 2007-09. Though the widening of the spread suggests that there is a greater level of risk aversion in the market and a\liquidity that is caused by increased market risk, the spread is far from par zero. This indicates that the financial strength of the Indian central bank and the banking sector is not a threat.