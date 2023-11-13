InCred shows expensive money no hurdle for top business ideas, execution teams
- Success awaits those who can cater to untapped markets with innovative and efficient financial services
InCred Finance has become India's latest unicorn after securing ₹500 crore in funding. This is a testament to the enduring allure of sound business models and strong execution capabilities, even as venture capital has become a whole lot more expensive and scarce than in the prolonged period of near zero policy rates in the US, and more mature startups fail to get additional funding, thanks to an overvaluation overhang.