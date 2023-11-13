InCred shows expensive money no hurdle for top business ideas, execution teams

Therefore, it is unrealistic to expect that India’s private entrepreneurs make do with credit to the tune of just 50% of GDP, especially at a stage of rapid growth at a time of scarce risk capital in the hands of entrepreneurs. Credit flow to the private sector must be much higher than that. A lot of credit is probably still informal, below the radar, and goes unaccounted for. This presents an immense opportunity to new lenders, who can use their superior capability in analytics and technology to capture a slice of the informal credit, replace it with their formal credit, attracting customers with the promise of lower rates and the gradual build-up of a formal credit history that would make these borrowers eligible to access yet cheaper formal credit from the banking system.