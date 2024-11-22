Opinion
Incredible India’s tourism target of 100 million visitors is credible if we try hard
Summary
- The Indian government aims to develop 100 tourism centres and attract 100 million foreign visitors annually by 2047, more than 10 times last year’s count. What must we do to bring this eye-popping visitor target within realistic reach?
It is a welcome development that the government is drawing up a plan to develop 100 tourism centres in the country and promote India as a tourist destination across the world.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more