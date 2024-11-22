India has much to offer, from natural beauty, exotic flora, wildlife, adventure and blissful beaches to a living record of how spirituality evolved in different faiths over time; from our ancient and medieval history to architectural marvels from the past and present; from sculptures that combine the erotic and divine to the marvel of our anthropological variety; and from vestiges of various colonial regimes (French, Dutch, Portuguese and English) to assorted styles of music and dance, not to speak of Bollywood.