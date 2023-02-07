Indecision over India’s fiscal law ought to end

Our fiscal law’s big flaw is that its targets are arbitrary, basically, even if backed by a few studies. Granted, arbitrarily-set goals can play a heroic role. Take Europe’s euro project a quarter century ago. As the EU went in for a common currency, its economies sought to lock in their exchange rates at fair levels. For this, they agreed to converge on key macro settings like inflation and budget gaps. The process had its share of drama, but euro champs managed to stare down eurosceptics and made a success of their 1999 monetary union. As a side effect, it gave the eurozone treaty’s 3% fiscal cap a halo of uber-prudence. In times of normalcy, 3% of annual output can be assumed to work as a reasonable safety limit for a state to spend in excess of its revenue. Data records may even show a drop-off in risks of instability with such a tight fisc. Yet, an economy can get shaken in various ways and there might be no saying what the optimal response is, especially if too many variables go haywire. Since we deal with estimates, these readings can’t claim exactitude either. No wonder stiff fiscal limits are prone to fail the twin tests of time and context. This being so, we must ask whether India needs a fiscal law at all. What it takes to run an economy, after all, is a judicious mix of wisdom and judgement. Policy pre-sets make little allowance for that.

