Indemnify jab makers to speed up vaccination

India’s vaccine urgency is clear. We are in a race to get people generating antibodies faster than Sars-CoV-2 can spread and mutate out of our cross-hairs. If the government has done well to open our market to all covid vaccines from around the world that have valid stamps of approval, as it did last month after a second wave of infections hit the country, the US administration deserves credit for lending support to the idea of holding intellectual-property (IP) controls in abeyance for the duration of this pandemic. Our shortfall of doses, however, is likely to persist for a while yet. Our own planning has been abysmal, vials have been booked in bulk globally, production takes time, and IP rights may not get suspended anytime soon. But there exists another supply constraint that needs to be eased right away, one imposed by potential legal liabilitiesarising from ‘adverse events’ caused by jabs. If vaccine suppliers are lumped with the risk of being slammed with individual or class-action lawsuits on that score, they would be that much less willing to ride to the rescue. The solution is to grant them indemnity against such charges, with a simultaneous public compensation plan put in place by our government, which, in turn, could get itself an insurance cover to back such a scheme. It is a matter of public interest, after all, to immunize everyone. Oddly, though, despite pleas made last year by Indian vaccine makers, the Centre has not taken this burden on. If we are to lure foreign vaccines such as Moderna’s and Pfizer’s, among others, India must revise its stance on this.

Our own data, in contrast, looks deficient. While independent trackers have reported over 100 serious post-jab reactions in India, including deaths, the Centre’s panel tasked with tracking these has issued final reports on only 13 such cases so far, with just two traced to vaccine injections. Yet, an insurer would surely be able to assess our local risks and offer India a low-priced policy, letting the Centre compensate families swiftly and adequately for lives lost to jabs (or injuries sustained). State payouts for sufferers and indemnity for vaccine makers can combine to spell a vaccination programme that’s both fairer and faster. Let’s do it.

