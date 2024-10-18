Indermit Gill on what China and India must do to join the rich club

Infusion requires an ever-larger talent pool: more engineers, scientists, managers and other highly skilled professionals. To expand the pool, skills must be sharpened across the workforce. One of the most self-defeating attributes of middle-income economies is their proclivity to sideline women by limiting their educational and economic opportunities. The payoff can be immense when such practices are halted. In America, for example, more than a third of the growth that occurred between 1960 and 2010 can be attributed to decreasing racial and gender discrimination in education and the workforce. Without these changes, America’s income per person would now be $50,000, not the $80,000 it is.