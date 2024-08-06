The budget served India’s self-proclaimed middle class a reality check
Summary
- The removal of indexation benefits on capital gains tax may finally have woken up the country’s well-off. As government spending grows, somebody’s got to pick up the tab. And regardless of their political support for the Modi government, those who earn more must pay more.
Middle class’ is a term used rather loosely by individuals wanting to project that they are not as well-off as others think they are. And it has been used extensively on social media since the Narendra Modi government decided to remove indexation benefits available on long-term capital gains made on the sale of property.