Springboard 2026: Why India's 100GW nuclear dream hinges on small modular reactors.
V.K. Saraswat , Manoj Kumar Upadhyay , Vipul Gupta 6 min read 11 Jan 2026, 01:32 pm IST
Summary
Nuclear power can serve as a reliable base load capacity, and also has one of the lowest lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions among all electricity generation technologies
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner at what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story