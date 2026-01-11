Based on initial estimates, the cost of BSMR-200 is estimated at ₹30 crore/MW(e), and SMR-55 around ₹64 crore/MW(e). Similarly, the cost of HTGCR-5 is estimated at ₹64 crore/MW(th). For a comparative perspective, the cost of an indigenous PHWR large reactor is ₹15 crore/MW(e), and the cost of an imported PWR large reactor is about ₹30 crore/MW(e). It is necessary to manufacture and deploy SMRs in fleet mode to reduce their cost. Since they are modular and factory-fitted, it is anticipated that their costs will decline significantly due to economies of scale and a shorter gestation period.