It’s sad that India’s 16th Finance Commission award has given up a tradition of tax-sharing impartiality

Typically, RDGs have never fully offset the fiscal disability of states, but they have helped to reduce the gap. By ignoring the impact of GST and doing away with the RDG altogether, the 16th FC award has led to a sharp reduction in the share of central gross revenue transferred to states. That share rose from around 27% in the 11th FC award to a peak of 35.6% in the 14th FC award, moderating marginally to 34.4% in the 15th FC award. Based on 2026-27 budget allocations, Rangarajan and Srivastava estimate that the share is now down to 32.7% under the 16th FC award.