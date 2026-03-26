The Finance Commission is a key pillar of India’s federal fiscal architecture. A constitutional body appointed every five years, it is expected to arbitrate impartially between the central and state governments and among the latter themselves in allocating tax revenues collected by the Central government on behalf of all administrations.
It’s sad that India’s 16th Finance Commission award has given up a tradition of tax-sharing impartiality
SummaryThe 16th Finance Commission’s report reveals a centrist bias in vertical tax devolution, its tax-sharing formula among states and its critique of freebies focused just on state-level handouts. Overall, India’s poorer states will lose out as efficiency gets the better of equity.
The Finance Commission is a key pillar of India’s federal fiscal architecture. A constitutional body appointed every five years, it is expected to arbitrate impartially between the central and state governments and among the latter themselves in allocating tax revenues collected by the Central government on behalf of all administrations.
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