Three important shifts are quietly underway in India that could shape the economy through 2026 and beyond. One, even as the world is becoming more protectionist, India is opening up: At a time when many countries are turning inward, India is moving in the opposite direction.
India in 2026: Here are three big shifts that are quietly underway but few are talking about them
SummaryGreater openness, stronger state-level investment and better-balanced macro policies are gains the country must hold on to. If India can do so, it could turn today’s early gains into more durable, broad-based economic growth.
