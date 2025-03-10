Ajit Ranade: India must formulate a strategy to boost agricultural exports
Summary
- Lowering import tariffs to meet Trump’s demands won’t hurt if India can lift farm production and penetrate export markets. Crucially, we must revise our policy on genetically modified (GM) crops.
US President Donald Trump issued executive orders slapping high tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China. For the rest, he has proposed a reciprocal tariff regime, pushing exporting countries to either reduce their respective import duties drastically or be shut out of the US market. This will be enforced from 2 April.