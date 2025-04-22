Sow wisely: India can reap a lot more from its agricultural sector

Ramped up crop diversification, value addition and exports: For example, India is prioritizing the production of crops that can take the place of large imports, like pulses, vegetable oils and nuts, and also enhancing its export readiness in fields where trade dynamics matter, such as aquaculture and millets. The opportunity for value addition is prompting the emergence of farm-to-fork direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, as well as the expansion of dairy and poultry farming for value-added exports. In addition, India is well-placed to address global demand for ‘corn ethanol’ as an alternative to traditional fuels.