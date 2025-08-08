Indian agriculture and dairy sectors are strong enough to withstand US tariff vagaries
Arpita Mukherjee , Nandini Gupta 5 min read 08 Aug 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Summary
If New Delhi and Washington don’t strike a deal and Indian exports face 50% tariffs, US farmers would have more to worry about than Indian farmers. But still, India could open up a few farm and dairy segments to US imports while it pursues agriculture reforms.
India had for long protected its agriculture sector through high tariffs and been reluctant to reduce them in free trade agreements (FTAs). This, however, has changed in recent years.
