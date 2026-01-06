As India bets big on AI, can it deliver economic growth that is truly inclusive?

For AI to fulfill its promise, though, it also needs to be democratized. This challenge is particularly acute across the Asia-Pacific region, which already accounts for more than half of all global AI users and nearly 70% of AI patents. A UNDP report, The Next Great Divergence, cautions that while AI could lift GDP growth by around two percentage points and raise productivity by up to 5% in key sectors, these gains are not likely to be evenly shared.