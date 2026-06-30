Are India's AI goals tongue tied? How linguistic diversity complicates this technology’s diffusion

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted world leaders and tech chiefs earlier this year in New Delhi, he declared that AI must be “democratized” and be a “medium of inclusion and empowerment, especially across the Global South.”
It is a convenient vision for Silicon Valley, which is in the midst of an ongoing landgrab for the lucrative market. Young, tech-savvy and mobile first, India has become one of the most important growth regions for AI, ranking behind only the US in usage for both OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.
But the key to both ‘inclusion’ and the business dreams of tech diffusion is overcoming barriers to speech. India has nearly two dozen official languages and more than a hundred dialects. If AI cannot close this gap, it will just become another technology that divides the English-speaking elite and everyone else.