India’s bet on light-touch AI regulation is pragmatic—but will new norms need legal teeth?
Summary
India’s Governance Guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI) aim to foster innovation while keeping fast-evolving AI systems in check. They outline principles and note how existing laws can be adapted to regulate AI. Their efficacy will reveal if we need an AI bill.
In the absence of a dedicated law to regulate fast-evolving artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, some of which impersonate humans and even operate autonomously, India’s new guidelines for AI governance mark a pragmatic step forward.
