India’s AI Governance Guidelines: Their pro-innovation approach could offer a template for the Global South
Grounded in pro-innovation principles, India’s AI guidelines seek to balance technological advancement with societal safeguards. The framework signals a maturing policy stance that other developing economies may adopt as they shape their own AI regimes.
Last week, the ministry of electronics and information technology released the India AI Governance Guidelines, a proposed framework for governing artificial intelligence (AI). As a member of the committee that had been tasked with drafting the final report, it is gratifying to see the recommendations become the basis on which AI will be governed in the country.