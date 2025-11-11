Despite the success it has had in the context of digital public infrastructure, we had similar concerns with a wholehearted endorsement of techno-legal measures for the regulation of AI. Having written a book on techno-legal regulation, I know how those with a techno-legal hammer tend to see every problem as a nail. That is why, although the report mentions that such measures may be considered, it recommends that they be properly tested and only deployed if there is a clear regulatory objective.