Mint Quick Edit | India’s AI framework: Can we turn what’s on paper into reality?
India’s new AI framework borrows the moral code of medicine: Do no harm. It lays out a welcome set of principles and guidelines, designed for safety without stifling innovation. But can we get the world’s big AI businesses to comply?
India’s government has put together governance guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI), a “framework to ensure safe, inclusive and responsible AI adoption across sectors." Its guiding principle, as stated at the unveiling event, echoes the Hippocratic oath of medicine: Do no harm.