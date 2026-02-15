Are India’s AI rules future-proof? Let’s test them against 2030 scenarios of an evolving internet
India’s new AI rules seem timed for a global summit on AI impact. While they aim to police deepfakes and other synthetic harms, what happens once the line between human and agentic speech blurs? And if platforms put compliance over free expression?
Starting Monday, India will host the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi with heads of state, global tech leaders and policymakers in attendance. Just days earlier, the ministry of electronics and information technology had notified a legal framework to govern synthetically generated or AI-driven content. The timing seems deliberate.