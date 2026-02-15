The future-proofing question is not limited to AI rules alone. Consider data protection. By 2030, we will likely live in an IoT-saturated environment, with internet-connected devices embedded in public spaces, workplaces and homes. In such a world, will the model of obtaining granular informed consent for each act of data processing, as is the case under our data protection law, remain workable? We will move through immersive digital environments, surrounded by sensors and digital artefacts. The idea that individuals can meaningfully read, understand and consent to every notice is implausible.