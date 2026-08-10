Let us start with South Korea, because it is where the fault lines of AI mania are first becoming evident. Its Kospi fell by almost a third from its June peak as investors began to doubt that the world’s AI build-out could be paid for. Then, on 31 July, it rose 17.9% in a single session—the largest one-day gain in the index’s history—after the largest American cloud providers re-affirmed that they would keep spending. Hundreds of billions in market value vanished and returned within a fortnight.
India needs AI sovereignty but let’s be clear about what exactly that means as this technology evolves
SummaryThe global AI contest has expanded from who creates the best model to who controls compute, chips and supply chains. For India, AI sovereignty refers neither to self-sufficiency nor the shelter of a patron. We must identify dependencies we can live with and those we cannot.
Let us start with South Korea, because it is where the fault lines of AI mania are first becoming evident. Its Kospi fell by almost a third from its June peak as investors began to doubt that the world’s AI build-out could be paid for. Then, on 31 July, it rose 17.9% in a single session—the largest one-day gain in the index’s history—after the largest American cloud providers re-affirmed that they would keep spending. Hundreds of billions in market value vanished and returned within a fortnight.
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