India's AI strategy: We should not invest in the whole stack but focus instead on areas of expertise

The global artificial intelligence (AI) race has heightened economic and job market anxieties in India. And rightly so. While some industries may grow and create jobs as a result of AI diffusion, it’s now clear that not all will win.
Recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that India’s software-product exports are shrinking while its information technology (IT) services are not. Exports of software products declined by about 6% in 2025-26 over the previous fiscal year, while IT service exports grew by almost 12%.