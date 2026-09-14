India should aim to attract at least $100 billion a year in net FDI—but much reform work must be done for that

India’s external buffers are strong, but rupee depreciation exposes vulnerabilities. Dependence on imported fossil fuels worsens current account deficits. Geopolitical turmoil and oil shocks cause inflation and currency depreciation. Market volatility can lead foreign investment to reverse, putting more pressure on the rupee. Temporary measures help briefly, but cannot replace structural reforms.
The durable response is to attract stable foreign direct investment (FDI) and grow exports. For India’s external sector, the most valuable FDI is that which embeds India in global value chains (GVCs), builds export capacity, transfers technology and creates competitive domestic supply chains. From nearly 2.1% of GDP in 2015, net FDI inflows have fallen to around 0.7-1.0% of GDP over the last two years.