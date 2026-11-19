A stronger yardstick for NCAP 2.0

NCAP 2.0 can fix this by recognising that a city’s monitors are, in effect, a sample, and designing them as one. Stations should be sited by land use and population, with the purpose of each on public record. Progress should be judged on a constant set of long- standing monitors, with new stations brought in only after a year of overlap. Readings should be weighted by the population of the zones they represent, so that adding three park-side monitors does not give parks three times the say. Trends should be adjusted for weather, averaged over three years and published with margins of error. Each station’s location, record and data should be public. The CPCB should collect the data, while the statistics ministry (MoSPI), which already produces the CPI, should certify each city’s series.