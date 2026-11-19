How does India know when a city’s air has actually improved? The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019 to reduce particulate pollution in 130 cities, has spent some ₹12,000 crore on its first phase, and work on NCAP 2.0 is under way. Much of that money is conditional. Since 2021, Fifteenth Finance Commission air-quality grants for India’s biggest cities have depended on results, and a city that cannot show a fall in PM10 does not get paid. Every civic administration, then, is judged on a single figure: by how much its air has improved.
Cleaner air needs cleaner numbers
SummaryIndia is right to pay cities for cleaner air. Measuring that progress the way we measure prices would make every rupee count.
How does India know when a city’s air has actually improved? The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019 to reduce particulate pollution in 130 cities, has spent some ₹12,000 crore on its first phase, and work on NCAP 2.0 is under way. Much of that money is conditional. Since 2021, Fifteenth Finance Commission air-quality grants for India’s biggest cities have depended on results, and a city that cannot show a fall in PM10 does not get paid. Every civic administration, then, is judged on a single figure: by how much its air has improved.
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