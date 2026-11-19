How does India know when a city’s air has actually improved? The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019 to reduce particulate pollution in 130 cities, has spent some ₹12,000 crore on its first phase, and work on NCAP 2.0 is under way. Much of that money is conditional. Since 2021, Fifteenth Finance Commission air-quality grants for India’s biggest cities have depended on results, and a city that cannot show a fall in PM10 does not get paid. Every civic administration, then, is judged on a single figure: by how much its air has improved.