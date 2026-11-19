How does India know when a city’s air has actually improved? The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019 to reduce particulate pollution in 130 cities, has spent some ₹12,000 crore on its first phase, and work on NCAP 2.0 is under way. Much of that money is conditional. Since 2021, Fifteenth Finance Commission air-quality grants for India’s biggest cities have depended on results, and a city that cannot show a fall in PM10 does not get paid. Every civic administration, then, is judged on a single figure: by how much its air has improved.
How does India know when a city’s air has actually improved? The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019 to reduce particulate pollution in 130 cities, has spent some ₹12,000 crore on its first phase, and work on NCAP 2.0 is under way. Much of that money is conditional. Since 2021, Fifteenth Finance Commission air-quality grants for India’s biggest cities have depended on results, and a city that cannot show a fall in PM10 does not get paid. Every civic administration, then, is judged on a single figure: by how much its air has improved.
To see how that figure is built, we examined every daily city-level reading the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released since May 2015: more than 546,000 readings from 333 cities and towns. The flaw we found has little to do with pollution and everything to do with measurement.
Where the numbers can mislead
A city’s air quality index (AQI) averages the readings of its monitoring stations. A city that starts with a single monitor beside a congested junction and later adds four more in parks and quiet colonies will see its average fall, even if not a tonne of emissions has been cut. The air is the same; only the places where it is measured have changed.
Picture the consumer price index being compiled by surveying a handful of shops, adding cheaper ones mid-year, and then announcing that inflation has eased. No statistical office would publish such a figure. Its surveys follow the same outlets over time and swap them only under set rules. City air quality, now the basis for allocating crores in public funds, enjoys no such protection.
What the data show
This is not hypothetical. Moradabad’s average AQI hovered around 200 for four straight years, then dropped to 119 in 2022, a 40% improvement within twelve months. In that same year, its network grew from one station to five. (The CPCB’s bulletin gives the number of stations behind each city’s figure, not their locations.) Neighbours whose networks did not change saw nothing similar: Ghaziabad improved by about 9%, Meerut by 6%, and Muzaffarnagar’s air got worse. Among cities with near-complete records at both ends of the 2019–2025 period, the median gain was 19% where the count of monitors shifted, against 8% where networks stayed the same.
The national picture is distorted too. The bulletin listed 115 cities in 2019; by 2025 it listed 289, mostly in cleaner parts of the country: the south, the north-east and the hills. A simple average across all reporting cities shows AQI falling 29% between 2019 and 2025. Track instead a constant group of 41 cities with near-complete data, the way a price index tracks a fixed basket, and the decline shrinks to 18%. Air quality has genuinely improved, yet the headline average inflates the gain by roughly three-fifths, and India has no official measure that adjusts for it. Weather adds noise too: research attributes about 30% of India’s recent gains in fine particulate pollution to favourable weather rather than policy.
Building on what India has
India is not starting from scratch. The CPCB’s 2003 monitoring guidelines set a population-based floor on monitor numbers, albeit only “for reference”. What they leave out is a rule for computing a city’s trend once stations are added or relocated. NCAP simply folds every monitor’s readings into a single yearly mean, and the Centre for Science and Environment has pointed out that nothing yet specifies which stations belong in it.
Other countries approach this as a question of survey design. American rules require each monitor to have a declared purpose and a defined spatial scale; any change to the network must be cleared by federal regulators, and compliance rests on three-year averages. Europe ties the minimum count of monitors to population and requires every site to be documented and periodically reviewed.
A stronger yardstick for NCAP 2.0
NCAP 2.0 can fix this by recognising that a city’s monitors are, in effect, a sample, and designing them as one. Stations should be sited by land use and population, with the purpose of each on public record. Progress should be judged on a constant set of long- standing monitors, with new stations brought in only after a year of overlap. Readings should be weighted by the population of the zones they represent, so that adding three park-side monitors does not give parks three times the say. Trends should be adjusted for weather, averaged over three years and published with margins of error. Each station’s location, record and data should be public. The CPCB should collect the data, while the statistics ministry (MoSPI), which already produces the CPI, should certify each city’s series.
These are modest, low-cost changes, and they would strengthen NCAP’s own design. A programme that pays for results deserves results it can trust.
Payal Seth is chief research officer (CRO) at Pahlé India Foundation.