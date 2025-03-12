Faith versus forethought: India’s amateur investors are taking outsized risks
Summary
- They’re buying shares even as foreign institutions pull out of India’s stock market. The country’s retail investment revolution needs policy-level attention—before mass disappointment wreaks damage.
The Indian stock market has had a difficult few months. The NSE Nifty 50 Index declined for 10 straight days recently—an unusually sustained dip. Policymakers in New Delhi tend to maintain a lordly indifference to turbulence in equities. But, on this occasion, they need to pay closer attention.