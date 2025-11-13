India’s ambitious green electricity targets risk faltering without deeper state-level consultation and coordination
Greater Centre–state coordination in planning green electricity supplies could help align ambitious renewable targets with on-ground realities—ensuring that India’s clean energy transition delivers not just sustainability, but also competitive tariffs and reliable power for consumers.
The head of the Central Electricity Authority recently suggested that electricity tariffs could rise because consumer demand is not keeping pace with the rollout of transmission networks. Over time, though, as demand rises and utilization picks up, transmission tariffs will moderate, but only up to a point even if demand keeps rising as new lines have mainly been built to cater to renewables.