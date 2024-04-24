India and China: Parity within sight
Summary
- A left-behind India could plausibly catch up with China as both seek an economic rebalance in the decades ahead. An Asian Century looks close.
China and India have had a long history of convergence, with around the same per capita income from 1500 to 1980, but have since diverged. Their growth paths are expected to converge in the next two decades, with the rise of India’s middle class and changing geopolitics. China and India will account for more than half of all global growth. Mention the two countries to economists and their first thought will be their differing economic-emergence paths: China is a manufacturing-led growth success and the world’s big exporter of goods, while India had services-led growth and has a global reputation for service exports.