India and Germany must address the elephant in the room – China
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Beijing late last year shows New Delhi can no longer afford to have its partners engage in half measures or stay neutral in the face of Chinese provocations
Germany has a reputation in India more as an economic player than a significant weight in global or even regional politics. In her meeting with the visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Indian President Draupudi Murmu confirmed this impression by first highlighting Germany’s role as India’s largest trade partner in Europe and one of its top investors. She also referred to Germany as India’s second-largest development cooperation partner.
