India and the US must grab this chance to reset their relations

India, on its part, must realize that an unconstrained partnership on technology is a lever for long-term growth and a regional rebalance. It tends to confine related policy considerations to the periphery of national strategy, where they fall prey to protectionism. This is most visible in the case of digital markets. For instance, India hasn’t signed the Osaka Declaration on the Digital Economy, crafted by Japan in 2019, to provide a safe harbour to the exchange of data within G20 nations. Last year, India imposed a tax on digital services, which a US investigation has claimed as discriminatory against its firms. India is also contemplating a data governance framework that could dilute intellectual property rights, striking at the heart of the US model of private enterprise. There are other issues that also merit a harmonized approach, such as e-commerce and investment protection.