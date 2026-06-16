Quasi-22: India must sort out how institutions are picked for arbitration once and for all

Trust in institutions is key and the easiest way to build it is to push for transparency in their performance. Recognized institutions could publish a dashboard of key statistics on their website such as quantum of cases handled along with the value, and time taken for an award to be issued. They could also publish a general success index. Such transparency would form a natural report card and lay down a market framework for selection. Institutions could also clarify the conflict tools adopted while selecting from among their panel of arbitrators.