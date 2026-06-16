Quasi-22: India must sort out how institutions are picked for arbitration once and for all

Is an ad-hoc designation by courts of an institution for arbitration susceptible to challenge on grounds of procedure? In other words, what is the extent of a court’s liberty to select institutions for arbitration?
Is an ad-hoc designation by courts of an institution for arbitration susceptible to challenge on grounds of procedure? In other words, what is the extent of a court’s liberty to select institutions for arbitration?
Institutional arbitration assumes significance owing to its recognition as being akin to courts. Arbitral proceedings and tribunals are considered quasi-judicial, but the institutions themselves are not quasi-courts. What this means is that without party consent, the institutions have no independent judicial sanctity and only play a supporting role.
Institutional arbitration assumes significance owing to its recognition as being akin to courts. Arbitral proceedings and tribunals are considered quasi-judicial, but the institutions themselves are not quasi-courts. What this means is that without party consent, the institutions have no independent judicial sanctity and only play a supporting role.
Institutional appointments hinge on party autonomy, as per the court’s ‘appointment of arbitrators’ scheme. The law stipulates that the concerned chief justice can request an institution to be designated in a particular case only once parties to the dispute make a formal request along with requisite documents. Correspondence in this regard is to be recorded and preserved by the registrar. The Supreme Court examined this procedure over two decades ago.
Yet, India lacks a consistent procedure, which is worrisome for the business environment. Not only does it add to the burden of costs, it can also unsettle previously adjudicated cases. Moreover, courts sometimes pick certain institutions over others of their own accord without explanation.
One also wonders whether recent observations by some high courts endorsing the validity of blanket designations of specific institutions through a one-time notification are remiss in their evaluation. Even though they allude to a scheme of appointment specific to the high court, this scheme is unambiguous—the procedure requires parties to approve the institution in each case.
The absence of consistent standards among institutions can undermine the credibility of institutional arbitration. Institutions are typically constituted as societies or trusts, with a governing body overseeing their affairs. But internal rules vary vastly across them.
When a judge of a high court laments the lack of clarity around institutional designations and asks the executive to free the court from evaluating the credibility of arbitral institutions individually, such a plea voices a genuine concern. Amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act of 1996 that relate to the establishment of a council that may oversee the grading and designation of institutions are yet to be notified.
In this context, one needs to ask what end grading would serve and whether India’s legislature should concern itself with private arbitral institutions. A government body grading institutions perceivably creates concerns of lobbying efforts getting the better of improved quality. The 2024 draft amendments to the aforementioned Act do address concerns around grading. Its suggestion to merely ‘recognize’ rather than ‘grade’ would reduce the scope for lobbying.
For arbitration to unclog judicial pendency and promote expediency, the framework for institutional arbitration in India warrants redesign. The Justice BN Srikrishna committee offers a key suggestion. It recommends that institutions limit their incorporation to two forms—a registered society or a section 8 company—to establish legitimacy and prevent any misleading of the public. Data on a section 8 company is more easily accessible than that of a registered society.
Trust in institutions is key and the easiest way to build it is to push for transparency in their performance. Recognized institutions could publish a dashboard of key statistics on their website such as quantum of cases handled along with the value, and time taken for an award to be issued. They could also publish a general success index. Such transparency would form a natural report card and lay down a market framework for selection. Institutions could also clarify the conflict tools adopted while selecting from among their panel of arbitrators.
Second-order improvements could include a mechanism where courts assign institutions rotationally using different criteria. For example, tier-based categorization based on quantum of claims could afford even mid-level institutions a chance to participate. Some could be selected on the basis of the logistical convenience of parties and others on the basis of the strength of a panel in a particular domain. The use of technology could limit manual interference and eliminate judicial discretion.
The delay in notifying legal provisions related to the establishment of an Arbitration Council of India is being challenged in the Supreme Court. Some voice concern that the council could prove to be a white elephant. A 2026 government press release acknowledged this impasse in setting up the proposed arbitration council.
What is also visible is the government’s active retreat from arbitration. This is noticeable in a 2024 guideline it issued, recommending mediation in public procurement contracts and restricting arbitration to disputes less than ₹10 crore. The Solicitor General’s comments on the government not having a level playing-field in arbitration seem to indicate the Centre’s position.
One school of thought is that since ease-of-doing-business has improved with the introduction of the Commercial Courts Act of 2015, arbitration as a mechanism for speedy resolutions has been rendered otiose for the government. Sure, a cost-effective remedy works well, especially for disputes over public contracts, but the lacuna should not work to the detriment of other cases. For the moment, all eyes are on judgement day.
The authors are, respectively, an advocate; and deputy director, research and programmes, TrustBridge Rule of Law Foundation.