Mint Quick Edit | India pips Japan among investors: Will it last?
SummaryA survey of fund managers has found India displacing Japan as Asia Pacific’s most favoured asset market, with China a distant third. Will this investor favour outlast today’s trade turbulence?
A survey of global fund managers by Bank of America Securities has identified India as the most favoured market in the Asia Pacific region, having moved ahead of Japan, even as China came a distant third. This is an endorsement of India’s broader economic appeal that has stayed strong despite global shocks and domestic disturbances.