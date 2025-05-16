Mint Quick Edit | India pips Japan among investors: Will it last?

A survey of global fund managers by Bank of America Securities has identified India as the most favoured market in the Asia Pacific region, having moved ahead of Japan, even as China came a distant third. This is an endorsement of India’s broader economic appeal that has stayed strong despite global shocks and domestic disturbances.

Notably, investor sentiment towards India has improved sharply, with investors a net 42% overweight on the country in May; they were 13% underweight in March. By that metric, investors have lost enthusiasm for Japan and China, both of which are significantly more export oriented and likely to be hit harder by trade turbulence.

It helps that India has positioned itself as a beneficiary of China-plus-one shifts in economic activity, but the survey doesn’t capture the potential effect of this week’s 90-day truce between the US and China that could lead to a durable pact between them.

Even if such a deal materializes, it should not distract global investors from India’s self-driven economic emergence, which is made of sterner stuff than trade flows. Ensuring that India is an attractive investment destination is a matter of policy self-reliance.