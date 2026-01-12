India at 100: India’s most decisive decades are upon us: growth, demographics and cities will make or break the dream
The next two decades will decide whether India turns its demographic dividend and urban surge into lasting prosperity—or squanders them as ageing and climate pressures close in. Between now and 2047 lies a narrow window to reform, execute plans and shape an economy we can be proud of.
India is entering the most consequential phase of its development since independence. Between 2026 and 2047, the year Independent India turns 100, its economy, population and cities will undergo transformations unmatched in scale. Managed well, this period could propel India into the ranks of high-income, innovation-driven economies. Mismanaged, it could see the country fall short just as its greatest demographic advantage begins to fade.