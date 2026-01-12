Urbanization is the third defining force. From an urban population share of about 37% in 2026, we will cross 40% by 2031 and 43% by 2036, becoming a majority-urban nation sometime in the mid-2040s. By 2047, over 800 million Indians, roughly half the country, will live in cities. These urban centres will generate more than three-quarters of GDP and almost all net job creation. Our future, economically and socially, will be decided by what happens in Indian cities and how they fare.