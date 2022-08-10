The inequality challenge for India@75

Economic growth in India has been associated with unequal outcomes that have created divides between regions, sectors and people. The west and south of the country have surged ahead, while the east and north have lagged behind, widening the gap between richer and poorer states. Over the period 1950-51 to 2019-20, the agricultural sector’s share in GDP fell from 58% to 15%, whereas the share of the rural population (dependent directly or indirectly on agriculture) in our total population decreased from 85% to 65%, so that the ratio of GDP per capita in the agricultural sector to that in the non-agricultural sector dropped from one-half to one-tenth, leading to a massive rural-urban divide. Modest growth during 1950-1980 was associated with a steady decline in economic inequality between people. But rapid growth since 1980 has been associated with a dramatic increase in economic inequalities. For India, the World Inequality Report estimates that in 2021, the share of the top 1% in national income was 21.7% and that of the top 10% was 57.1%, while that of the bottom 50% was only 13%. Similarly, the top 1% held as much as 33% of total wealth and the top 10% held 65% of total wealth, while the bottom 50% had a mere 6% of total wealth. This enormous rich-poor divide places India among the highest-inequality nations in the world.

