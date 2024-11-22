India at CoP-29: Push for climate finance and strengthen domestic sources
Summary
- India should push the developed world to come good on its climate financing commitments even as it nudges its financial sector to adapt to climate-aligned financing. Banks are a big source of climate finance and their participation will smoothen our climate transition.
As CoP-29 reaches its final phase of talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, the focus on climate finance has intensified, underscoring its importance for developing economies like India. India’s transition to a low-carbon economy is more than just a national challenge; it is a global imperative.