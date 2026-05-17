The rich must do their bit—the middle class and poor mustn't bear the brunt of India's austerity drive

What can actually help is if certain entitled sections of Indian society set some examples. For example, when was the last time you saw an industrialist, a top banker or a leading politician flying commercial? Ministry of civil aviation data for the year ending March 2025 shows there were 122 non-scheduled operation permit holders, owning a total of 433 aircraft. These operators ferried a total of 164,934 passengers during that year, across both domestic and international destinations.