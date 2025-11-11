EVs are losing ground to ICE vehicles on affordability—But it's not too late to change gears
Summary
It may be premature to say if GST rate changes will cause a lasting shift in consumer preference away from electric vehicles. But with fiscal room for new incentives shrinking, performance, affordability and infrastructure gaps must be closed quickly for India’s EV transition to stay on course.
Automobile sales have been robust in October, reducing the inventory levels with automobile dealers from nearly two months’ stock to 53-55 days, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association of India (FADA).
