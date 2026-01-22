India’s aviation sector must be kept under close antitrust watch: Its rivalry deficit won’t end anytime soon
Summary
IndiGo has pledged to stabilize its operations within India’s regulatory norms and hopes have been stoked of new airlines taking off. But since we can’t count on fresh competition in our skies and today’s duopoly is likely to endure, the CCI must keep this sector under its scanner.
Is India’s civil aviation crunch a thing of the past? Signals from IndiGo, the airline around which last month’s crisis of flight cancellations swirled, suggest it will soon be. As do public assurances of a return to normalcy from this sector’s regulator.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story