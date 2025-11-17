Good riddance: India is axing quality control orders on manufacturing inputs—let’s push ahead and remove the rest
Amitabh Kant , Diewakarr Anupam Mittal 5 min read 17 Nov 2025, 11:10 am IST
Summary
Quality control orders (QCOs) have long hobbled the competitiveness of Indian manufacturers, especially small enterprises. Scrapping a few is a step in the right direction. All ministries must join this reform. Freedom from QCOs could catapult India into the next orbit of industrial expansion.
It has finally begun and it deserves recognition. A long-awaited overhaul of India’s quality-control regime is taking shape. In just the past week, key ministries have moved decisively to withdraw or amend quality control orders (QCOs) on up to 76 products.
