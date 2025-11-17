In electronics, India achieved a record $2.4 billion in smartphone exports in October 2025, and overall electronic exports grew by over 47% in the first quarter of 2025-26. India’s metals, machinery, textiles and electronics sectors offer some of the strongest levers for accelerating manufacturing-led growth. QCOs on input components that India cannot yet manufacture at scale hinder competitiveness, elongate lead times and discourage global firms from shifting deeper parts of their supply chain to India. We must ensure policy recalibration happens before the damage becomes irreversible. We must abolish these QCOs at the earliest.