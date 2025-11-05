Money saved with banks serve worthy purposes: Why deposits need a tax break
Bank deposits underpin much of India’s economic architecture—from part financing government budgets to priority-sector lending. Yet, interest income faces punitive taxation, pushing savers into riskier avenues of investment. It calls for a tax rethink.
Is it time to put a special tax dispensation in place for interest on bank deposits? This may sound antithetical to the government’s approach so far of running an alternative income tax regime in parallel that levies lower rates but without exemptions or concessions. Yet, there is a compelling case to rework how income from deposits is taxed.