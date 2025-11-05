Second, bank regulation also mandates that 40% of all money lent should be to the ‘priority sector.’ Therefore, after keeping aside ₹22 of every ₹100 in deposits for SLR and CRR (cash reserve ratio), 40% of the ₹78 left must be lent to farm-sector borrowers, MSMEs, affordable housing projects, among others. This leaves banks with only ₹47 for discretionary lending. Intuitively, it is clear that if growth in deposits slows down, banks would have less money to subscribe to government paper or meet social objectives through priority-sector credit.