India's big biotech opportunity: Let's make the most of the country's genetic diversity

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to three pioneers of optogenetics, the science of controlling body cells with light. By granting researchers control of biological processes with extraordinary precision, their work marked a profound shift in therapeutic exploration.
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to three pioneers of optogenetics, the science of controlling body cells with light. By granting researchers control of biological processes with extraordinary precision, their work marked a profound shift in therapeutic exploration.
Such advances are of special value to India, which has been laying its own foundation for precision therapy through the Genome India Project and has so far sequenced more than 10,000 genomes that represent 83 diverse populations.
Such advances are of special value to India, which has been laying its own foundation for precision therapy through the Genome India Project and has so far sequenced more than 10,000 genomes that represent 83 diverse populations.
While gene studies can identify a genetic defect, the field of optogenetics uses light to control how specific cells behave. As a biological tool, it can map and modulate cells that rely on electrical signals or ion flows.
Yet, broad genome mapping is only a starting point. Precise genes and pathways need to be identified.
Labs at the National Centre for Biological Sciences and Centre for Neuroscience at the Indian Institute of Science are deploying optogenetics to map circuits that govern pain, itches and other ailments.
This emerging field holds immense clinical promise for restoring vision among sufferers of retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa.
Funding is becoming less of a hurdle. India’s budget for 2026-27 includes a ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti scheme, even as the biotech part of the Centre’s Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund signals a policy push.
Startups such as ImmunoAct have commercialized indigenous low-cost Car-T cell therapy, while firms such as MedGenome have attracted venture capital from abroad for large-scale gene sequencing.
The bottleneck has been India’s complex and risk-averse bureaucracy, whose demands of compliance are observed to slow ventures down in what’s clearly a global race. The US has an edge in its industry-academia links; China has sought to accelerate therapies from labs to clinical use.
Indian developers still face significant friction. The RDI fund under the Anusandhan mission aims to catalyse deep-tech, but India still lacks a dedicated neurotech mission capable of bringing together physics, engineering and genetics.
Till recently, it was hard to import specialized viral vectors and get approvals for gene-editing clinical trials from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, with timeline uncertainty proving costly for deep-tech startups.
Safety versus speed is a global dilemma. However, even the cautious EU is giving its rules some flexibility for faster progress. Biotech reforms are expected to reset that balance in the US, which had been watching China ease its regulations.
To be sure, India has also charted a similar course, with its regulatory apparatus adopting the role of an active enabler. Recent tweaks of clinical-trial rules have streamlined licensing and helped shorten the drug-development cycle. The new Biological Research Regulatory Approval Portal offers single-window clearances.
To sustain this momentum, though, India needs to further ease clinical testing, upgrade its system of patent approval and give pharma players a stronger nudge to create high-value intellectual property.
Endowed with vast gene pools, the country is wealthy in terms of genetic data. As advances in the science of it—such as optogenetics—get domestic labs whirring to develop clinical applications, we must find safe ways to keep pace with the wider world of biotech without letting regulation stifle innovation. New paths to better health await being lit up. And we have what it takes.